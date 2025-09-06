News
Wade Phillips Addresses False Death Rumors on Social Media
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Renowned NFL coach Wade Phillips confirmed on social media Friday that he is alive and healthy, responding to false rumors about his death. Phillips, 78, addressed the situation head-on, expressing his disbelief at the malicious claims.
“A sick and cruel person sent this false information to me,” Phillips stated. “Me, my family, and friends were very upset. Why would anyone want to do this? I am in good health and feel great except for this.”
Phillips, known for his defensive expertise, last coached the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2024. His coaching journey began in 1969, and he has served as defensive coordinator for numerous teams, including the Denver Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2015.
Fans took to social media to support Phillips. “Glad you are OK, coach,” wrote Jeff Bates. Others expressed their disappointment in humanity for spreading such rumors. “I saw this and instantly felt sadness and then felt great again,” one user commented.
In his NFL career, Phillips holds an 82-64 record as a head coach, with a playoff record of 1-5. Despite this, his legacy as a respected figure in football remains strong, highlighted by the support from fans and colleagues during this troubling time.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup