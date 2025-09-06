Wade Phillips Addresses False Death Rumors on Social Media

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Renowned NFL coach Wade Phillips confirmed on social media Friday that he is alive and healthy, responding to false rumors about his death. Phillips, 78, addressed the situation head-on, expressing his disbelief at the malicious claims.

“A sick and cruel person sent this false information to me,” Phillips stated. “Me, my family, and friends were very upset. Why would anyone want to do this? I am in good health and feel great except for this.”

Phillips, known for his defensive expertise, last coached the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2024. His coaching journey began in 1969, and he has served as defensive coordinator for numerous teams, including the Denver Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2015.

Fans took to social media to support Phillips. “Glad you are OK, coach,” wrote Jeff Bates. Others expressed their disappointment in humanity for spreading such rumors. “I saw this and instantly felt sadness and then felt great again,” one user commented.

In his NFL career, Phillips holds an 82-64 record as a head coach, with a playoff record of 1-5. Despite this, his legacy as a respected figure in football remains strong, highlighted by the support from fans and colleagues during this troubling time.