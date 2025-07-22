WAFCON 2024: South Africa and Nigeria Clash in Semifinals

CASABLANCA, Morocco – The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinals will see two thrilling matches on Tuesday. Defending champions South Africa will face nine-time winners Nigeria at Stade Larbi Zaouli, while hosts Morocco take on Ghana at Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

The game between South Africa and Nigeria kicks off at 17:00 GMT. Nigeria, yet to concede a goal in this tournament, made a statement in the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over Zambia. Former Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie emphasizes the team’s winning mentality, stating, “The Super Falcons have that winning mentality – they show up for big games.”

South Africa, the reigning champions, narrowly qualified through a penalty shootout against Senegal after a tense goalless draw in the quarterfinals. Coach Desiree Ellis noted the challenge of their busy schedule, saying, “One hundred and 20 minutes with a day less to prepare takes a lot out of you,” yet remained confident in her team’s resilience.

In the other semifinal, Morocco and Ghana will kick off at 20:00 GMT. Morocco, buoyed by home support, advanced confidently after defeating Mali 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Coach Jorge Vilda praised his team’s composure, saying, “This team knows how to endure and strike at the right time.”

Ghana, on the other hand, is motivated to secure a place in the final for the first time since 2016. Head coach Kim Björkegren expressed that the Black Queens have been underestimated, saying, “This team has been underestimated for too long. We want to shake things up.”

Both matches promise to be highly competitive, with South Africa and Nigeria continuing their fierce rivalry, while Morocco dreams of a maiden title against a determined Ghanaian side.