Sports
WAFCON 2024: South Africa and Nigeria Clash in Semifinals
CASABLANCA, Morocco – The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinals will see two thrilling matches on Tuesday. Defending champions South Africa will face nine-time winners Nigeria at Stade Larbi Zaouli, while hosts Morocco take on Ghana at Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.
The game between South Africa and Nigeria kicks off at 17:00 GMT. Nigeria, yet to concede a goal in this tournament, made a statement in the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over Zambia. Former Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie emphasizes the team’s winning mentality, stating, “The Super Falcons have that winning mentality – they show up for big games.”
South Africa, the reigning champions, narrowly qualified through a penalty shootout against Senegal after a tense goalless draw in the quarterfinals. Coach Desiree Ellis noted the challenge of their busy schedule, saying, “One hundred and 20 minutes with a day less to prepare takes a lot out of you,” yet remained confident in her team’s resilience.
In the other semifinal, Morocco and Ghana will kick off at 20:00 GMT. Morocco, buoyed by home support, advanced confidently after defeating Mali 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Coach Jorge Vilda praised his team’s composure, saying, “This team knows how to endure and strike at the right time.”
Ghana, on the other hand, is motivated to secure a place in the final for the first time since 2016. Head coach Kim Björkegren expressed that the Black Queens have been underestimated, saying, “This team has been underestimated for too long. We want to shake things up.”
Both matches promise to be highly competitive, with South Africa and Nigeria continuing their fierce rivalry, while Morocco dreams of a maiden title against a determined Ghanaian side.
Recent Posts
- Alianza Lima Aims for Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals Against Gremio
- Millonarios Set for Debut Against La Equidad in BetPlay League
- Aleksandar Kovacevic Advances After Defeating Quentin Halys at Citi Open
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival