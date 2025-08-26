Wagner Group Displaced by Africa Corps in Central Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Wagner Group, a controversial Russian mercenary outfit, is being replaced in Africa by the Kremlin-controlled Africa Corps, experts revealed. This shift comes as Wagner has faced accusations of human rights abuses and a tarnished reputation following a failed mutiny in 2023.

For several years, Wagner operated as Moscow’s military extension in the Sahel, a region plagued by violence and instability. With recent announcements suggesting Wagner’s exit, the Kremlin aims to replace the group with a more controlled military force.

President Vladimir Putin stated in 2023 that Russia had formed military-technical cooperation agreements with over 40 African nations, providing various weapons and equipment, during a period when Western military presence in the region waned amidst growing anti-Western sentiment.

In Mali, Wagner forces had engaged alongside local armies against insurgents, although the group has reported losses in rebel ambushes. The Africa Corps, which has taken over in some areas, is organized under the Russian defense ministry, and includes elite combat commanders from the Russian army. Recruitment priorities have shifted towards existing Wagner fighters.

Recently, Wagner announced the completion of its mission in Mali, where it has operated since 2021. The group is also considering a withdrawal from its center of operations in the Central African Republic (CAR), under pressure from Russian military authorities to transition to the Africa Corps.

In CAR, Wagner has been instrumental in providing security and military support, including the protection of President Faustin-Archange Touadera. However, specifics regarding financial compensation for Wagner’s services remain unclear, with reports suggesting payments are made discreetly.

Analysts describe Russia’s strategy as a potential “rebranding” effort to distance itself from the problematic Wagner legacy, while maintaining military influence in Africa. As geopolitical dynamics shift, the Africa Corps aims to offer Moscow greater control and legitimacy, reducing associated risks linked to mercenary operations.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned that security conditions in the Sahel are deteriorating rapidly, necessitating urgent international help, although cautioning against any support that undermines human rights.