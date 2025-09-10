September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now

Baltimore, MD — As MLB teams approach the final weeks of the season, roster moves are crucial for fantasy players. Choosing who to add from the waiver wire can help in the standings, especially with rosters expanding to 28 players this September.

Leading the list of recently added players is Jeremiah Jackson, an outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles. Rostered in 34% of leagues, Jackson is in the midst of a hot streak, hitting .316 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 31 games. The 25-year-old has transformed his career after being traded to Baltimore, showcasing his potential as a consistent offensive contributor.

Another noteworthy option is Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets. With a 19% roster rate, McNeil is hitting .283 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 19 runs scored since the All-Star break. His consistent play makes him a valuable addition in deeper leagues.

Nathaniel Lowe, now with the Boston Red Sox, is also making waves. Rostered in 34% of leagues, he has posted a .305 batting average along with nine RBIs in his first two weeks with the team. His batting average and positioning within the lineup could help boost his overall counting stats.

For position flexibility, Jared Triolo of the Pittsburgh Pirates should be on radars. Rostered in 33% of leagues, Triolo has been hitting .313 since being called back, adding extra value with two home runs, ten RBIs, and five stolen bases.

In deeper formats, Curtis Mead from the Chicago White Sox is worth consideration as he is getting regular playing time. Rostered in only 1% of leagues, Mead hit .286 in 28 games since the All-Star break.

On the pitching side, Ryan Bergert from the Kansas City Royals has emerged as a solid streaming option. He holds a 3.15 ERA and has impressed in recent outings. At 35% rostered, he could be a reliable option for teams needing pitching depth.

This September’s waiver wire offers intriguing options across the league as teams look to finalize their rosters for a push into the postseason.