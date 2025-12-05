Education
Wake County Schools Enforce Strict Cell Phone Policy Amid New State Law
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Wake County Public School System is implementing an updated cell phone policy after school board approval on Tuesday night. The revisions aim to ensure compliance with a new state law requiring specific cell phone restrictions by January 1.
The law, which passed during the summer, mandates school boards to adopt policies that limit the use of cell phones and other communication devices. It also requires schools to enforce consequences for policy violations and implement social media restrictions.
This policy revision requires students to turn off their phones and store them in backpacks or lockers during designated times. Elementary and middle school students must keep their phones off from the morning bell to the afternoon bell, while high school students must do so during instructional periods.
For violations, students may face confiscation of their phones for the remainder of class or the entire day for repeated offenses. However, students can still call 911 without prior approval, and school staff can authorize the use of digital devices when necessary.
The board’s decision comes in response to concerns about cell phone addiction and their impact on learning. Earlier policies had only required students to put their phones away, but the new regulations aim for stricter enforcement.
WRAL News spoke with Wake County School Board Policy Chair Lynn Edmonds about enforcement. “We don’t want to over police students. It’s still new, and we know that cell phones are just a part of our lives now,” said Edmonds.
In addition to being required to turn off their cell phones, students must also disable the smart features of smart glasses, according to the new rule. The board clarified that the new policy does not apply to personal laptops, which students can still bring to school.
These changes are part of a broader nationwide effort to manage cell phone and social media usage among students. Research has shown that strict policies may yield academic improvements, although they can also result in higher suspension rates.
The Wake County Public School System expects the new policy to take full effect in July.
