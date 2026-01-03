Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Wake Forest men’s basketball team fell to NC State 70-57 in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Wednesday. The game marked the start of ACC play for both teams at First Horizon Coliseum.

Wake Forest, now 9-5 overall and 0-1 in the ACC, struggled offensively against NC State’s defense, particularly in the second half. Junior forward Omaha Biliew led the Demon Deacons with 18 points and 10 rebounds, marking his first career double-double.

Sophomore guard Juke Harris contributed 17 points and six rebounds, while junior guard Jalon Cummings added 13 points and matched his career high with four steals. Despite their efforts, the team shot only 39% from the field and 18.5% from three-point range.

The Demon Deacons trailed 36-32 at halftime and opened the second half sluggishly, allowing NC State to pull away with a 16-4 run. Wake Forest managed to cut the lead to 52-41 midway through the second half but could not sustain the momentum.

“We held them to 70 points, which we thought would give us a good chance to win,” said Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes. “But our offense just didn’t get it done. Our ball screen defense was pretty good, but they turned us over, and a lot of those turned into easy points for them.”

For NC State, who improved to 10-4 and 1-0 in the ACC, Terquavion Smith led the way with 14 points and eight assists. The Wolfpack reduced their turnovers in the second half, allowing them to control the game’s pace.

Wake Forest will next host Virginia Tech at LJVM Coliseum for their ACC home opener on Saturday, January 7, at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.