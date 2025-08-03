Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Excitement is brewing in Winston-Salem as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons prepare for their return to Spry Stadium while alumni make waves in women’s soccer leagues. Eight former players will represent the university in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2026.

Aubrey Kingsbury, captain of the Washington Spirit, recently garnered recognition as one of the best in the league. She became the fourth player in NWSL history to achieve 40 regular-season clean sheets. Her strong performance also earned her a spot on NWSL’s Best XI of the Month for April and a Player of the Week award in June.

Following an impressive rookie season, Zara Chavosi signed with the Orlando Pride through 2027. Chavosi has also received her first senior team call-up to Team Canada, marking a significant milestone in her career.

In other NWSL news, another Demon Deacon has been making headlines. Though her season ended prematurely due to injury, a former player for the Thorns managed to contribute significantly with two goals in 11 games. Her last goal came against the Houston Dash in a 4-1 victory.

Meanwhile, midfielder Small has made an impact with AFC Toronto during its inaugural season in the Northern Super League, playing a key role by scoring three goals and earning Player of the Month honors.

Mariah Lee is also having a successful debut season with Vancouver Rise FC, with four goals to her name, including a decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Halifax Tides.

Another player, Ansbrow, has signed with Boston Legacy FC, joining the league’s latest team in 2026. She previously played for Fort Lauderdale FC in the Gainbridge Super League and has been a consistent presence on the field.

Additionally, Colton wrapped her season with DC Power FC, notching a remarkable first professional assist in her recent match while preparing for the next game against Sporting Jax.

Finally, Morris, a member of the 2024 College Cup National Runner-up team, has joined Carolina Ascent FC, aiming to continue her impressive college legacy in a professional setting.

As these players gear up for the upcoming seasons, their achievements reflect the strength of Wake Forest’s women’s soccer program and its commitment to developing talent.