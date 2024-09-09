Wales Football Fans’ Flight to Montenegro Canceled Due to Bird Strike

Hundreds of Wales football fans were faced with disappointment as their flight to observe their national team play in Montenegro was canceled. The travel operator, Wonky Sheep, announced that the cancellation was due to a bird strike affecting the plane scheduled for the journey.

The flight was originally set to depart from Cardiff Airport on Friday night. However, the aircraft was grounded after the bird strike occurred before the plane reached Cardiff. In light of this incident, the travel company advised fans to remain at home while they explored alternative arrangements, prompting some supporters to seek separate flights from London.

Despite extensive efforts over the past 48 hours, Wonky Sheep reported that they could not secure an alternative flight. The company expressed their regret in a statement released on Sunday, noting the logistical challenges they encountered in finding a solution. They acknowledged the exceptional patience and understanding displayed by the fans during this unfortunate situation.

Prior to the cancellation announcement, some fans had already received messages instructing them not to proceed to the airport and instead return home. Richard Grigg, a Wales supporter set to travel to Podgorica, expressed the confusion and frustration many experienced as they awaited further information regarding their travel plans.

Cardiff Airport provided an update on Sunday morning stating that they were in communication with the tour operator and airline as efforts were underway to arrange a new plan for the fans affected by the flight cancellation.