Walker Buehler Faces Dodgers for the First Time After Leaving Team

PHILADELPHIA — Walker Buehler, a two-time All-Star and former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is set to face his old team this Sunday. The matchup marks his first game against the Dodgers since he left the organization after 10 years.

Buehler is scheduled to start the series finale against Dustin May. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the emotional weight of the game, stating, “Walker and I have spent a lot of time together. I’m sure there will be emotions.” Following the conclusion of the World Series last year, Buehler signed a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox.

On Friday, he received his World Series ring from the Dodgers, which brought forth nostalgic feelings. Buehler shared, “Kind of a fun weekend.” Currently, he has faced struggles in his first season with the Red Sox, posting a record of 5-6 alongside a 6.03 earned run average (ERA) through his initial 14 starts. However, he has shown improvement in recent games.

The 29-year-old pitcher expressed his fond memories with the Dodgers but noted the practical aspects of his career decisions. “They had guys they wanted to sign and I signed at a place where I wanted to play,” he said. Buehler’s stint with the Dodgers included helping the team secure two World Series titles.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are facing their own challenges. They signed Blake Snell to a five-year deal; however, he has only made two starts due to shoulder inflammation. The team is also monitoring the performance of Roki Sasaki, who hasn’t pitched since May due to an injury.

Buehler reflected on his career, stating, “I wouldn’t change anything about my career except getting hurt. I enjoyed my time [with the Dodgers].” The anticipation for Sunday’s game is building as both teams prepare for an intensely personal and competitive matchup.