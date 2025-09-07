Walker Emerges as Giants’ Closer Amid Rodríguez’s Injury

San Francisco, CA – Ryan Walker has stepped up as the closer for the San Francisco Giants following an injury to Randy Rodríguez, who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Walker recorded his 14th save last week, taking over the role as he announced his presence in the league. He needed just one out against the Cubs on Thursday to clinch a win before following that performance with a clean inning against the Rockies.

“I’m just trying to do my job and support the team however I can,” Walker said after the match. “The coaches have given me this opportunity, and I’m ready to take it.”

Meanwhile, Andrés Muñoz of the Seattle Mariners maintained a strong performance, recording his 32nd save after recovering from a blown effort just days prior. He struck out two batters during his clean inning against the Guardians.

Muñoz has a 1.86 ERA this season and has been aided by outstanding setup work from Matt Brash, who has 19 holds.

Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets also made headlines by converting a four-out save against the Tigers, while Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox continued his impressive stretch with a perfect outing streak now at six games, securing two additional saves.

In Texas, Shawn Armstrong has taken the lead in the Rangers’ late-inning committee, reflecting a string of strong performances as he added two saves to his record this week, bringing his total to six.

As injuries continue to shape the closer landscape, players like Walker are seizing their chances. This is particularly critical as teams aim for a successful finish to the season.

The Giants are expecting Walker to solidify the closer position for the remainder of the year, providing an essential boost as they navigate the remainder of their schedule.