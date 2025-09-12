Walker Hayes Reflects on His Father’s Legacy and Personal Struggles

Virginia Beach, VA, USA — Walker Hayes recently shared emotional reflections about his late father during an interview. The singer of the hit song “Fancy Like” opened up about facing mixed feelings about his father’s passing four years ago.

During the conversation, Hayes revealed, “There are things where it’s like, ‘Ah, I remember this with Dad — wish I didn’t have that memory, wish I didn’t feel that way about him today.’” He described how his emotions fluctuate, saying, “Sometimes, one day I’m mad that I’m like him, and one day I’m proud that I’m like him.”

The 43-year-old artist noted that these complex feelings about his father often appear on a daily basis. “I wish I could decide what it was gonna be each day,” he admitted. “And I wish I could always just be glad.”

Despite the frustration that comes with these conflicting emotions, Hayes believes they inspire some of his best work. He explained that not knowing which feeling will arise helps add depth and authenticity to his songwriting.

In addition to his music career, Hayes is a father to six children: Lela, Chapel, Baylor, Beckett, Loxley, and Everly. Reflecting on his long journey in the music industry, which has included nearly two decades in Nashville, he acknowledged past struggles such as a failed recording contract, financial difficulties, and battling alcohol addiction.

Hayes encourages fans to discover his music, noting, “That’s a lot to write about, and I do so in accessible ways.” His personal experiences resonate deeply with listeners, making his songs relatable.

