Entertainment
Walker Hayes Reflects on Sobriety After Family Tragedy
Franklin, TN – Country singer Walker Hayes opened up about a harrowing moment in his life during a recent interview. In June 2018, Hayes faced an immense personal loss when his daughter, Oakleigh, passed away. He was just two-and-a-half years into his sobriety, and the death put him at a crossroads.
On the day of Oakleigh’s funeral, Hayes found himself on the brink of relapse. He drove to a bar in downtown Franklin, contemplating drinking and even getting into a fight. “I drove to a bar called 55 South, and I looked through the window and there were three guys at the bar,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna get a little buzz and I’m going to just mess with those guys.’”
However, Hayes experienced a moment of clarity right before he entered the bar. He realized his wallet was missing and returned home, where he was met by his wife, Lainey, sitting alone in their darkened home. “My wife, sadly, was just sitting by herself, on the day she’s buried her daughter,” he said.
Seeing Lainey in such pain made Hayes reconsider his dangerous temptation. “I could literally see what I was about to do,” he explained. “She’s gonna have to pick me up from jail the next day. We were gonna have to start the rehab process all over,” he added, emphasizing that he felt a personal need for redemption.
Hayes, a native of Alabama, has been candid about his sobriety journey through interviews and his music. His songs like “Wish I Could Drink” and “AA” reflect his struggles and life experiences. He also writes songs for his children, such as “Chapel” and “Lela’s Stars.”
Despite the challenges, Hayes found major success in 2021 with “Fancy Like,” a hit that sprung from relatable experiences of middle-class life. His music resonates with many listeners, as he often shares his story with honesty and vulnerability.
As he continues to navigate his career and personal life, Hayes remains focused on his family and sobriety, highlighting the importance of love and support during life’s darkest moments.
