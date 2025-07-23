Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Eli Lilly, Hims & Hers, Tempus AI Stocks

NEW YORK, NY – Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the prospects of Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly, and Tempus AI. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, including potential tariffs, these healthcare stocks have drawn attention for their growth potential.

Hims & Hers Health has surged more than 108% year-to-date, bolstered by its telehealth services and expanding subscriber base. However, the company recently faced a setback when Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk ended their partnership, accusing Hims of selling imitation versions of its weight-loss drug Wegovy. Hims has denied these claims and continues to push internationally, eyeing an expansion into Canada amidst shifting patent protections.

Citi analyst has expressed caution, maintaining a Sell rating with a price target of $30. The analyst pointed out potential challenges in Canada due to the impending introduction of generics and highlighted the importance of Hims’ pricing strategy, which remains unannounced.

Eli Lilly’s stock remains stable year-to-date but is under scrutiny due to tariff concerns, especially with President Trump‘s focus on increasing domestic pharmaceutical production. Analysts remain positive, celebrating recent sales of its diabetes drug Mounjaro, which brought in $3.84 billion. Eli Lilly is also anticipating strong second-quarter results with projected revenues around $14.58 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year. JPMorgan has rated the stock as a Buy, projecting a price target of $1,100, indicating a potential upside of about 30%.

Tempus AI stock has jumped 81% this year, focusing on precision medicine powered by artificial intelligence. The company reported strong growth, raising its revenue guidance to $1.25 billion for the year. Despite a recent short seller’s report alleging aggressive accounting practices, TD Cowen analysts reiterated a Buy rating, positioning a price target at $62, reflecting a 13% upside.

Across the board, Wall Street displays a cautious yet optimistic outlook. Analysts favor Eli Lilly for its robust pipeline, while Hims & Hers faces legal turmoil. Tempus AI is seen as a valuable player due to the growing demand for AI in healthcare. These stocks remain in the spotlight as investors weigh their performance potential amidst unfolding challenges.