Business
Wall Street Faces Significant Decline Amid Economic Concerns
U.S. stocks experienced a notable downturn on Tuesday, marking the most challenging day for investors since the early August sell-off. The S&P 500 index decreased by 2.1%, undermining a significant portion of the gains accumulated during a three-week winning streak that had brought it close to an all-time high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 626 points, or 1.5%, retreating from its record established the previous Friday before the Labor Day holiday. The Nasdaq composite witnessed an even steeper drop, declining by 3.3%, heavily influenced by losses in major technology firms such as Nvidia.
In the bond market, Treasury yields also faced a decline following a report indicating that U.S. manufacturing shrank once again in August. This contraction in the manufacturing sector, which has persisted for nearly two years, was reported to be worse than economic forecasts had suggested.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing business survey committee, remarked, ‘Demand remains subdued, as companies show an unwillingness to invest in capital and inventory due to current federal monetary policy and election uncertainty.’
The downturn was also reflected in oil and gas stocks, which struggled due to a nearly 4% drop in crude oil prices, driven by apprehensions about the global economy’s ability to consume fuel. Benchmark U.S. oil prices retreated to approximately $70 per barrel, down from earlier peaks of over $85 in April.
Preceding these events, market concerns about a sluggish U.S. economy and potential recession had triggered a significant sell-off in early August. However, financial markets had rebounded in subsequent weeks, buoyed by optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve‘s ability to manage economic conditions effectively.
The Federal Reserve is anticipated to implement interest rate cuts later this month, aiming to ease economic pressures and stave off recession following its previous efforts to combat high inflation.
Upcoming reports will further gauge the economy’s needs, including assessments of job openings and the performance of U.S. services businesses. A particularly significant report is expected on Friday, detailing job creation statistics for August, which is considered a critical indicator for market sentiment.
U.S. Steel shares declined by 6.1% after Vice President Kamala Harris expressed opposition to the company’s planned acquisition by Japan’s Nippon Steel. This transaction’s future remains uncertain amidst political and labor-related challenges.
Despite the widespread market decline, nearly 30% of the stocks within the S&P 500 saw gains, particularly those likely to benefit from lower interest rates, including certain real estate sectors and consumer staple-producing companies.
The bond market also reflected this shift, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury decreasing to 3.84%, down from 4.70% in late April, indicating significant movements in investor sentiment.
