Business
Wall Street Markets to Close Early on Christmas Eve
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 — The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market will close early today in observance of Christmas Eve. Investors should take note as market activity may not be as extended this week.
The early closing gives traders a chance to wrap up their holiday preparations while the financial world pauses for the festivities. With Christmas Day approaching, many are busy with last-minute shopping and family gatherings ahead of Dec. 25.
According to sources, typical trading hours today will be adjusted, and investors are advised to plan accordingly. Market participants often anticipate volatility leading up to the holiday season, but this year’s early closures aim to bring some calm as the year wraps up.
Charles Passy, a finance writer, highlights that many workers in various sectors are also enjoying shortened hours this time of year. “It is a busy day for everyone, not just on Wall Street,” Passy said.
As the trading year comes to a close, investors are reminded to keep an eye on financial developments before re-engaging fully after the holiday. Markets are expected to resume normal trading hours after Christmas.
