Business
Wall Street Shows Holiday Cheer Ahead of Santa Claus Rally
NEW YORK, NY — Wall Street is already feeling the holiday spirit as stock markets show strong gains ahead of the traditional Santa Claus rally, which usually begins in late December. Major stock indices jumped significantly during the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing over 3%, and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both rising nearly 4%.
The sudden market surge comes after a sharp decline earlier in November caused by concerns over a potential burst of the AI bubble and fears that the Federal Reserve might not lower interest rates as much as expected. Market veteran Ed Yardeni noted, “Santa’s back,” indicating confidence in the market’s rebound.
With the panic selling of bitcoin easing, many analysts believe that stocks are now geared for a year-end rally. Yardeni predicts that the S&P 500 could reach 7,000 by the end of December, which would mark a 19% annual gain and continue the trend of over 20% increases in the previous two years.
Yardeni’s optimism extends into 2026, with a forecast suggesting that the index could soar to 7,700, fueled by strong GDP growth and corporate profits. He stated, “2026 will be just another year of the Roaring 2020s,” referring to the economic boom that has persisted since 2020.
Other analysts, including those from JPMorgan, are also bullish, estimating the S&P 500 could finish 2026 at 7,500, with the potential to hit 8,000 if the Federal Reserve continues cutting rates. “Equities continue to benefit from cross-asset inflows,” analysts mentioned, noting rising earnings and corporate buybacks.
As inflation cools, additional Fed rate cuts could be on the horizon, further supporting stock growth. The combination of deregulation and artificial intelligence advancements is leading to a broad outlook of sustained market strength. The coming weeks will reveal if this holiday cheer can sustain beyond December.
