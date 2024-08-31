Wallabies Aim to Rebound Against Argentina in Rugby Championship

The Wallabies are preparing to face Argentina in a significant match in Buenos Aires, seeking to bounce back from consecutive losses to the Springboks. This will mark their first away match of the year.

Argentina, on the other hand, is looking to recover from a heavy defeat against New Zealand in Auckland. Both teams are eager to secure vital points in the ongoing Rugby Championship.

The upcoming match between the Wallabies and Argentina will take place on September 1, AEDT, at Estadio Uno Estudiantes de La Plata. This will be the third game of the Rugby Championship, with South Africa currently leading after securing back-to-back victories.

Australia’s clash with Argentina will be broadcast live on Stan Sport, with coverage starting at 7:30 am AEST and kickoff scheduled for 8:00 am AEST. Fans can expect ad-free viewing throughout the game.

In addition, the Springboks will also be competing against the All Blacks in another highly anticipated match, which will also be available on Stan Sport.

The Wallabies have announced their team for the match, comprising notable players such as Tom Wright, Marika Koroibete, and Noah Lolesio. Argentina has also unveiled its squad, featuring key players like Juan Cruz Mallia and Pablo Matera.

The match is crucial for both teams as they strive to improve their standings in the Rugby Championship and prepare for future contests, including the Bledisloe Cup.