Wallabies Face Long-Awaited Challenge Against Springboks at Ellis Park

Johannesburg, South Africa – The Wallabies are set to kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against the world champion Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday, a venue where they have not won in over 60 years.

Australia aims to build on the momentum gained from their recent series against the British & Irish Lions. Despite a loss in the series, the Wallabies demonstrated significant improvements and are viewed as being ‘on the up’.

The match at Ellis Park comes early on Sunday morning for Australia’s east coast viewers and represents a crucial step in the Wallabies’ redemption arc following their exit from the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup.

Coach Joe Schmidt has had to make adjustments to the lineup, opting to play two 35-year-olds in the pivotal halves positions due to injuries. Nic White has delayed his retirement, while James O’Connor, who hasn’t had extensive playtime recently, is set to start. Schmidt emphasized the importance of O’Connor’s experience as beneficial for the team’s performance.

“Our initial thought was going with Ben Donaldson, but we felt that James was best served,” Schmidt said about O’Connor’s selection. Donaldson, who has recently faced competition for a spot, was sidelined due to injury.

As the competition formerly known as the Tri Nations faces an uncertain future, the Wallabies recognize that Saturday’s match is vital. Schmidt noted the strength of the South African side, particularly in set pieces and their finishing abilities.

The Springboks have had a strong build-up, with recent victories over Italy and Georgia, and they have won 14 of their last 16 Tests since claiming the World Cup. Notably, they defeated the Wallabies decisively in their last two encounters, leaving the Australians eager to turn the tide.

“We’re looking forward to a dry, fast deck,” said Wallabies fullback Tom Wright, indicating that the weather conditions will be a welcome change from their recent experiences.

Despite their long history at Ellis Park, where they last claimed a win in 1963, the Wallabies are focused on the present. “It would be cool to break that drought,” Wright acknowledged, but added, “it’s just another game we prepare for.”