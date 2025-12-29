Walmart Faces Lawsuit as Baby Formula Botulism Cases Rise

New York, NY – Walmart shares dropped 1.5% Tuesday morning following news that the company may be added as a defendant in a lawsuit related to contaminated baby formula. The lawsuit connects Walmart to a series of infant hospitalizations linked to ByHeart baby formula.

Reports indicate Walmart could join Target and Amazon‘s Whole Foods as defendants in the legal action. Attorney Bill Marler, who represents affected families, stated that retailers who sold the potentially contaminated product might hold both moral and legal accountability, especially as the manufacturer faces insolvency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over the past two years, 51 infants consuming ByHeart formula were hospitalized with botulism, a rare but severe illness. This prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue warning letters to Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Albertsons for selling recalled ByHeart products.

The initial recall began on November 8, 2025, and expanded to all ByHeart products just days later on November 11. Representatives for Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods declined to comment on the ongoing situation.

The situation highlights increasing scrutiny regarding retailers’ responsibilities in food safety matters. Marler emphasized that it is essential for retailers to take product safety seriously. The lawsuit could significantly impact how retailers manage their food safety practices moving forward.