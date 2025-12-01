Walmart Offers $50 Discount on Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle

New York, NY – Walmart has introduced a special Cyber Monday deal for the Nintendo Switch 2, offering its Mario Kart World bundle at a significant discount. The bundle, which includes the console and the popular game, is now priced at $449.99, down from $499.99, effectively making the game free with the purchase of the system.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD display, magnetically attached Joy-Con 2 controllers, and impressive backward compatibility with many original Switch games. This new console boasts exclusive titles such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders, appealing to both existing and new Nintendo fans.

This latest bundle marks the first major sale since the console’s launch, making it a hot ticket item as holiday shopping ramps up. The Mario Kart World game, which is included in the bundle, is a flagship title known for its engaging gameplay and immersive graphics. With the discount, buyers save $30 compared to purchasing the console and game separately.

In addition to Walmart, Best Buy has also begun offering similar discounts on console bundles, enhancing the competition among retailers during the busy shopping season. These promotions allow customers to explore special pricing on various Switch 2 games, accessories, and bundles.

Brandt Ranj, a commerce reporter for The Verge, highlighted the significance of this discount in a recent update, noting that the deal is timely as many customers seek gifts for the holiday season. As the demand for new gaming systems continues to rise, both Walmart and Best Buy have stock available, ensuring that consumers can secure their purchase in time for gifting.

Those interested in taking advantage of this limited-time offer are urged to act quickly, as the bundle is expected to sell out fast during the ongoing Cyber Monday sales.