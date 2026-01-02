Walmart Shares Rise Amid Market Volatility

NEW YORK, December 29, 2025 — Walmart Inc.’s shares rose on Monday, defying a general downturn in U.S. stocks led by major technology companies.

This increase is noteworthy because trading typically slows near the year’s end, a period when investors often shift towards more stable stocks to secure returns and mitigate risks. The market has also been debating the sustainability of a seasonal “Santa Claus rally” absent support from the tech sector.

On this particular day, Walmart shares climbed 0.5%, reaching $112.34. The stock fluctuated between $111.37 and $112.51 earlier in the day after opening at $111.70, while many competitors, including Target and Costco, experienced declines.

Walmart’s growth prospects are under discussion as investors weigh whether future earnings will be driven by grocery sales or more profitable avenues like advertising. Recent comments from Walmart U.S. chief growth officer Seth Dallaire emphasized the positive outcomes of integrating Walmart’s retail capabilities with its recent acquisition of Vizio‘s operating system, aimed at enhancing their advertising strategy.

“The results are clear … this strategic move has paid off,” Dallaire stated. This initiative falls within the realm of “retail media,” where retailers leverage shopping data to market to consumers, potentially increasing profit margins.

Walmart completed its $2.3 billion acquisition of Vizio in 2024, anticipating that this partnership would enhance its advertising revenues. Analysts are watching closely as the integration may shield the company from fluctuations in traditional retail while supporting its core operations.

Looking ahead, Walmart will present at the ICR conference on Jan. 13 and will report its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 19. In the meantime, investors are likely to view Walmart as a safe investment during uncertain market conditions, while also seeking insights into upcoming revenue growth, e-commerce performance, and consumer trends post-holiday season.