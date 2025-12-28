Entertainment
Walt Disney World Announces Major Cinderella Castle Renovation Starting in January 2026
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has exciting updates planned for 2026, including a major repainting of Cinderella Castle. Drew Smith, an amusement park expert, shared details this week on Good Day Orlando.
The renovation begins in January 2026, with the project expected to be completed later that year. At the 2025 D23 conference, Imagineers announced the castle would be repainted in a color scheme reminiscent of its original design, featuring grays, creams, and blues, moving away from the pinks used for the park’s 50th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Initial work will start with draining the moat around Cinderella Castle, followed by the painting process. Throughout the morning, guests may notice construction equipment around the castle; however, it will be hidden from view by noon each day.
For those visiting, Disney encourages exploring other attractions in the park during the morning and saving photos of the castle for later in the day when construction equipment is removed. Furthermore, Disney will make temporary adjustments to its popular shows, including the “Let The Magic Begin” welcoming event and the “Happily Ever After” fireworks display beginning January 28, 2026.
Smith noted that while the repainting occurs, guests will still be able to enjoy iconic nighttime views of the castle and fireworks, maintaining the park’s magical atmosphere.
Walt Disney World representatives confirmed they would share more details about the project timeline and adjustments in the coming weeks as they prepare for the updates.
