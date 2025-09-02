Walter Family Returns for Season 3 Production Before Season 2 Premiere

Los Angeles, CA — Fans of the Walter family can rejoice, as production for Season 3 has already begun, revealing good news ahead of Season 2’s premiere. Cast members Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry recently shared the exciting update in a video.

Season 3 will hit television screens in 2026, as confirmed by showrunner Melanie Halsall. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” she stated in an interview with Tudum. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to learn more about what this new season will feature.

The conclusion of Season 2 left viewers on a cliffhanger when Cole revealed his feelings for Jackie, only for her to admit that she had been seeing Alex. The tension escalated as Alex overheard their confession right before their moment could progress. Furthermore, just as drama unfolds, their older brother Will arrives with alarming news about their father, George.

Halsall expressed interest in delving deeper into the dynamics between Jackie, Cole, and Alex. “She also can’t keep bouncing between two boys,” Halsall explained, emphasizing the intricate storytelling opportunities this tension presents.

Beyond the main love triangle, Halsall is also keen to explore the relationship developments involving Kiley and Dylan, as well as Jackie’s ambition to become student body president. She believes these plotlines will show growth not only in romantic relationships but also in friendships.

Halsall mentioned the importance of Jackie nurturing her friendship with Grace, stating, “Grace has needs of her own, and it’s important for Jackie to realize that, too.” The showrunner is optimistic about the series’ potential to unfold intergenerational stories.

In addition to the character arcs, Halsall noted several adult relationships that could evolve, hinting at drama surrounding guidance counselor Tara and English teacher Nikhil. As more details come to light, fans can expect a rich tapestry of stories that go beyond teen experiences.

The production of Season 3 is a testament to the show’s popularity, and as fans look forward to 2026, they can stay updated via Tudum.