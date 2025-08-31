Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger

CALGARY, Canada — The popular teen drama centered around the Walter family will return for a third season even before the second season has premiered. The cast, featuring Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Noah LaLonde as Cole, and Ashby Gentry as Alex, announced that production has already started.

Showrunner Melanie Halsall shared in an interview with Tudum that fans can expect the new season to premiere in 2026. With the narrative arc built up by cliffhangers from Season 2, the team is eager to explore the characters’ future developments.

Season 2 concluded with a dramatic moment as Cole confessed his love for Jackie just before a major revelation involving his brother Alex came to light. As the tension rises, viewers were left in suspense over their relationships, especially given Alex and Jackie’s secret involvement.

“We have a lot of things to do,” Halsall remarked, indicating that the relationships and the family dynamics will be at the forefront of the upcoming season. She is particularly focused on resolving the love triangle between Jackie, Cole, and Alex.

In addition to romantic tensions, Halsall expressed interest in other character arcs, including Jackie’s ambition to become student body president and the importance of her friendship with Grace. The dynamics between adult characters, such as guidance counselor Tara and English teacher Nikhil, will also be further explored.

As filming progresses, the cast is building upon their strong connections. Gentry noted, “We have so much trust in each other that there isn’t pressure to feel like we have to get a scene ‘right.’”

Ultimately, the future looks bright for the Walter family as they continue to explore their stories and relationships with new challenges in Season 3.