Walter Mosley’s Adaptation Explores Race and Capitalism in Eerie Parable

SAG HARBOR, New York – In a bold cinematic debut, director Nadia Latif presents a haunting adaptation of Walter Mosley’s 2004 novel, exploring the complex themes of racism and capitalism. The film unfolds in the 1990s, set against the backdrop of the African American community in Sag Harbor.

Corey Hawkins stars as Charles Blakey, a troubled Black man struggling to hold onto his family’s home. After taking a rash loan against the property, he faces the risk of losing it due to pending mortgage payments and an inability to find work owing to doubts about his honesty.

During a moment of desperation, Charles meets the enigmatic Anniston Bennet, played with chilling charm by a currently unnamed actor. Bennet offers $50,000 to rent Charles’s basement for a couple of months, presenting a deal that appears too good to pass up. As Charles grapples with this offer, he confronts a surreal nightmare that challenges his understanding of power and dependency.

The film intricately weaves nightmarish elements into the narrative, creating an unsettling atmosphere as Charles contemplates his choices while navigating his precarious situation. Latif’s direction brings out the haunting tension, turning ordinary moments into unsettling experiences that leave viewers wondering about the blurred lines of strength and vulnerability.

With a powerful final shot of a character reading Frantz Fanon’s “The Wretched of the Earth,” the film invites introspection about the historical violence woven into the fabric of ownership and exploitation.

As viewers embark on this strange journey of racial dynamics and economic despair, the film leaves an indelible mark, illustrating the challenges faced within a societal framework often built on exploitation.