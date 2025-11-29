Walton Goggins Sparks Saint Laurent Rumors with Stylish Appearances

LOS ANGELES, CA — Speculation is swirling around actor Walton Goggins and his potential ties to Saint Laurent after he appeared in striking looks at recent events. Notably, Goggins wore a Saint Laurent suit at the GQ España Men of the Year Awards, showcasing a relaxed yet sharp style that has many wondering if he might be an ambassador for the luxury brand.

The suit featured an open shirt and low-waist trousers, giving him an effortless confidence. “It all felt very him,” said a fashion observer, emphasizing how well Goggins embodies the brand’s menswear ethos.

Later, at the Fallout Season 2 Sydney Special Screening, Goggins donned a beige Saint Laurent suit, perfectly suited for the Australian spring. This look maintained his edgy reputation, featuring wide shoulders and a nonchalant elegance. “He could have gotten ready in five minutes,” noted another attendee, pointing out Goggins’ signature rolled cuffs.

These appearances come shortly after Goggins showcased a strong presence at the women’s Spring 2026 show, further fueling speculation about a partnership with the brand. If Goggins isn’t officially linked to Saint Laurent, some believe it might be time for the brand to make the call.

The upcoming men’s Spring 2026 collection, which embraces a vibrant color palette, would be an interesting test for him. Many watched as he stepped out in Sydney, showcasing adaptability in his style. “Walton Goggins in Saint Laurent just makes sense,” said a fashion insider, hinting at the chemistry between Goggins’ aesthetic and the brand regardless of any formal ambassador status.