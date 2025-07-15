Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will face members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday as he seeks confirmation to represent the United States at the United Nations. This hearing comes months after a controversy surrounding his accidental inclusion of a journalist in a private military chat on Signal.

Waltz previously left his role amid scrutiny over the incident, known as ‘Signal-gate’, where details about military operations were allegedly discussed. According to a draft of his opening statement, Waltz plans to advocate for reforms at the U.N., arguing that the organization should refocus on peacekeeping rather than nation-building.

“Countering China is critical,” Waltz stated in his remarks, emphasizing that China should no longer be treated as a developing nation at U.N. agencies. He also highlighted concerns about antisemitism within the U.N., pointing out a disparity in the number of resolutions against Israel compared to other nations.

Waltz, a retired Army National Guard colonel and former congressman from Florida, voiced responsibility for the Signal chat mishap. The Trump administration maintains that no sensitive war plans were shared. However, in March, The Atlantic published the chat’s exchanges, raising questions about operational security.

Despite the controversy, Waltz is expected to receive support from Republicans, holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate. A GOP source commented, “It’s all theater — you know he’s going to get confirmed.”

Democratic senators, including Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, have expressed strong criticism, labeling Waltz’s actions as disqualifying. Duckworth, a veteran herself, stated that Waltz’s failure to halt the disclosure of sensitive information endangers national security.

As for the confirmation process, Duckworth warned it would be “brutal,” indicating expectations of thorough questioning regarding the Signal-gate incident, while other Democratic senators echoed her sentiments for scrutiny.

Waltz’s nomination comes before the upcoming U.N. General Assembly session set for Sept. 9, with hopes to finalize his confirmation in time. Supporters believe he is well-qualified for the position but anticipate a contentious hearing on the issues surrounding Signal-gate.

Waltz could not be reached for comment.