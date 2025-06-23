Sports
Wander Franco Faces Five-Year Prison Sentence in Dominican Republic
PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — (AP) — Dominican prosecutors on Monday requested a five-year prison sentence for suspended Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is charged with sexual abuse and human trafficking involving a minor.
Franco, 24, is accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl over a four-month period and allegedly providing substantial payments to the girl’s mother to facilitate the illegal relationship. Prosecutors presented evidence in court that they claim supports their case.
“We are requesting a five-year prison sentence for the proven crime of sexual abuse against a minor,” said prosecutor José Martínez. The prosecution has also charged the minor’s mother with sexual trafficking, seeking a ten-year sentence for her.
During a raid on the minor’s home, authorities reported finding $68,500 and another $35,000, which they allege were payments made by Franco. Prosecutors argue these funds were used to gain consent for the abusive relationship.
Franco’s legal team contends that the evidence is not as clear-cut as the prosecution suggests. Irina Ventura, one of Franco’s lawyers, questioned whether he was a participant in any criminal conspiracy or merely an accomplice.
Documents reviewed by The Associated Press indicate that Franco transferred 1 million pesos (approximately $17,000) to the mother of the minor in January 2023, prior to the allegations being made public.
Since the allegations surfaced in August 2023, Franco has been placed on Major League Baseball’s restricted list, which means he cannot play or receive pay from the Rays. The team signed him to a landmark 11-year, $182 million contract, but his future in baseball remains uncertain while legal proceedings continue.
As the trial progresses, Major League Baseball has stated it will not conduct its own investigation until the Dominican legal process concludes.
Franco was an All-Star player in 2023, finishing the season with .281 batting average, 17 home runs, and 58 RBIs before the allegations impacted his career.
