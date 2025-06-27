Wander Franco Found Guilty in Sexual Abuse Case, Receives Suspended Sentence

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found guilty on Thursday in a sexual abuse trial involving a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to two years, but the sentence is suspended. Franco was acquitted of other charges, including sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The case has drawn significant attention, and Franco’s attorney announced plans to appeal the ruling. While Franco faces a suspended sentence, the girl’s mother was found guilty as well and received a full prison term.

Franco’s troubles began on August 2, 2023, when authorities in the Dominican Republic announced they were investigating allegations of an illegal relationship between Franco and the minor. This investigation halted his career. In January 2024, Franco was arrested in connection with these allegations.

Six months after his arrest, the Tampa Bay Rays placed him on the restricted list, effectively sidelining him from play. In November, Franco was arrested again for an altercation and was charged with illegally carrying a firearm. That case is still pending.

Major League Baseball has stated that it will conclude its investigation regarding Franco at an appropriate time. The developments in this case are closely watched by fans and the broader sports community.