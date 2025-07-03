Wang Expected to Win Against Sonmez at Wimbledon 2025

London, England – Xinyu Wang will compete against Zeynep Sonmez in the second round of Wimbledon Women’s Singles 2025 on Thursday at 11:00 AM ET.

Dimers‘ advanced tennis model forecasts that Xinyu Wang has an 81% chance of victory over Sonmez, who has a win probability of 19%. Data analyst Greg Butyn noted, “We simulated the match 10,000 times to arrive at this prediction, taking into account their recent performances and other factors.” Wang, currently ranked 32nd, defeated Karolina Muchova in a straight-sets victory (7-5, 6-2) to reach this round, showcasing strong performance with 32 winners and 6 aces.

In contrast, Zeynep Sonmez, ranked 88th, secured her spot by overcoming Jaqueline Cristian with a score of 7-6, 6-3. This will mark the first career meeting between Wang and Sonmez in the main tour, adding some excitement to Thursday’s matchup.

Both players have shown solid performances on grass this season, but Wang has a notable advantage, holding a 7-2 record on the surface so far in 2025. Sonmez, however, has a challenging 3-3 performance on grass this season.

The odds currently favor Wang, with a moneyline of -625 compared to Sonmez’s +400. As the match approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating how both players will perform on the grand stage of Wimbledon, where Wang looks to capitalize on her momentum and Sonmez aims for an upset.

With Wang’s 80% conversion rate on break points and solid serving stats, she stands out as a strong competitor. The match is part of a larger narrative at Wimbledon, where the competition is fierce and every match can yield unexpected results.