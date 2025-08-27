Warm Front Brings Summer Heat Back to DFW Area

DALLAS, Texas — After a brief reprieve from high temperatures, warm weather is set to return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area today.

Following a cold front that moved through yesterday, a warm front will push temperatures back into the low 90s this afternoon. Humidity levels will also rise, leading to heat indices reaching the upper 90s. The sky will be mostly sunny, though a few scattered showers are anticipated, particularly in eastern and southern areas.

“Expect a warm and sticky day with temperatures soaring back up,” said a local meteorologist. “While most of the day will be dry, don’t be surprised if a shower pops up.”

Moving into Thursday, temperatures are predicted to increase further, with highs climbing to the middle 90s. A stronger cold front is expected to arrive by Thursday night, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms, which will usher in cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, the forecast suggests mostly dry conditions, although rain chances linger on Saturday, which could affect outdoor festivities. Highs during the weekend are predicted to hover around the mid to upper 80s.

For daily weather updates, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local news stations.