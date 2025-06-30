Warm and Muggy Weather Ahead for Columbus This Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus can expect warm and muggy conditions over the next few days, with rain and storms predicted today and tomorrow. A cold front moving through will clear the rain and reduce humidity midweek, providing a brief respite before temperatures heat up for the holiday weekend.

The day started with temperatures in the lower 70s, with some scattered rain showers. Today’s high is expected to reach around 85 degrees, along with intermittent rain and storms, some of which may become gusty. Tonight, low temperatures will remain in the lower 70s with continued scattered rain.

Tomorrow, rain is likely to peak in the morning before tapering off later in the day. The forecast suggests decreasing clouds during the afternoon, with light winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest as the cold front passes.

By midweek, Columbus will enjoy mostly sunny weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While humidity will remain moderate, it is expected to rise again by the end of the week. A slight chance of stray rain is expected on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, forecasts predict a high near 90 degrees on Saturday, with a possible 20% chance of pop-up rain. Sunday may bring a higher chance of rain at 30%, along with temperatures that could feel like the mid-90s due to increased humidity.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather changes and prepare for summer storms as the week continues.