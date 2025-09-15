Warm and Sunny Weekend Ahead for New Jersey Residents

Trenton, New Jersey — Residents of New Jersey can look forward to warm and mostly sunny weather this weekend, with temperatures expected to hover in the low 80s. There is a slight chance of light afternoon showers, but overall, the conditions are ideal for outdoor activities.

On Friday afternoon, beachgoers enjoyed abundant sunshine despite moderate rip current risks along the Shore. The pleasant late-summer atmosphere makes for a perfect beach day, but caution is advised for swimmers.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday indicates a continuation of this tranquil weather pattern, featuring light southwest winds and moderate humidity. Northeasterly winds at around 10 mph are expected to gradually shift to easterly in the afternoon.

According to local meteorologists, clear skies and temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s should persist through the weekend, providing an excellent opportunity for residents to enjoy the outdoors safely.

As always, residents are reminded to stay informed about changing weather conditions and to heed any advisories issued regarding rip currents at local beaches.