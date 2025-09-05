Warm Weather and Thunderstorms Ahead for Staten Island Residents

Staten Island, NY – Residents can expect warm temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast indicates a warm day with mostly clear skies and light southeast winds. Humidity levels are expected to drop to 30-40% in the afternoon as temperatures climb close to 80 degrees.

However, a cold front approaching Thursday night will bring the possibility of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The best chance for rainfall is expected in the evening and overnight hours.

On Thursday, temperatures will remain warm, reaching the low 80s. Winds will pick up, blowing at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, particularly in coastal areas. The National Weather Service warns of potential thunderstorm activity, although most precipitation is anticipated to be light and dissipate by Friday morning.

The weekend forecast shows continued unsettled weather, with a cold front expected to cross the area on Saturday evening. While temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages, residents should be prepared for potential brief showers and shifting wind patterns.

By early next week, high pressure is expected to build in, which should bring drier conditions and temperatures returning to near normal for early September.

As Labor Day approaches, the unofficial end of summer, the pleasant weather continues in New York City. Monday is predicted to have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s further inland.

Those planning to visit the beach should note a moderate risk of rip currents for the Jersey Shore. Tonight will be partly to mostly clear, with lows in the 50s for most and low 60s around the city.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, it will be a similar story with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Rain is not expected until Thursday night into Friday, allowing residents to enjoy the beautiful weather leading up to the weekend.