News
Warm Weekend Ahead Before Cold Front Hits South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — A warm weekend is in store for South Florida as residents experience a mix of sun and clouds, with above-average temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. The calm weather follows a Friday of increasing moisture, setting the stage for foggy conditions, especially inland and along the Treasure Coast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, and inland Palm Beach County. Fog conditions are expected to clear after sunrise, with sunshine dominating through the weekend.
Local meteorologist Katie Walls noted, “Rain chances remain minimal through the weekend, though a few isolated sprinkles are possible.” However, by Sunday night, conditions will shift as a cold front approaches, bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms through Monday afternoon.
According to forecasts, the rain could amount to up to 1 inch across Southwest Florida, a significant development considering the area is currently facing moderate drought conditions. The cold front is expected to push cooler, drier air into South Florida, dropping temperatures back to the mid-70s by Monday.
By Tuesday morning, temperatures may dip as low as the low 50s in some areas. The cool weather is projected to continue through the week, with highs expected to remain in the mid-70s until the weekend.
The timing and strength of an additional front later in the week remain uncertain, but forecasters are monitoring the situation closely.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown