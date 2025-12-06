Warm Weekend Ahead Before Cold Front Hits South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — A warm weekend is in store for South Florida as residents experience a mix of sun and clouds, with above-average temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. The calm weather follows a Friday of increasing moisture, setting the stage for foggy conditions, especially inland and along the Treasure Coast.

A Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, and inland Palm Beach County. Fog conditions are expected to clear after sunrise, with sunshine dominating through the weekend.

Local meteorologist Katie Walls noted, “Rain chances remain minimal through the weekend, though a few isolated sprinkles are possible.” However, by Sunday night, conditions will shift as a cold front approaches, bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms through Monday afternoon.

According to forecasts, the rain could amount to up to 1 inch across Southwest Florida, a significant development considering the area is currently facing moderate drought conditions. The cold front is expected to push cooler, drier air into South Florida, dropping temperatures back to the mid-70s by Monday.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures may dip as low as the low 50s in some areas. The cool weather is projected to continue through the week, with highs expected to remain in the mid-70s until the weekend.

The timing and strength of an additional front later in the week remain uncertain, but forecasters are monitoring the situation closely.