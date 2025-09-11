Warner Bros. Discovery Sues Sling TV Over New Package Offerings

NEW YORK, NY — Warner Bros. Discovery has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Dish Network’s Sling TV, claiming that its newly launched short-term viewing packages violate licensing agreements. The lawsuit was filed under seal on September 9, 2025, in a federal court in New York.

Just as the college football season began, Sling TV introduced packages that allow users to subscribe for as little as one day for a fee of $4.99, giving access to popular networks like CNN, TNT, and ESPN without requiring a monthly commitment. Warner Bros. Discovery alleges this approach undermines traditional subscription models that are vital for programming revenue.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery stated, “While we value our partnership with DISH, this program violates the terms of our agreement. We hope this issue is quickly and amicably resolved.”

This lawsuit follows a similar complaint filed by Disney against Sling TV, which accused the company of launching these new offerings without consultation, to coincide with the start of major sports seasons. Both companies are seeking unspecified damages and a court order to prevent further short-term package sales.

The core of the dispute relates to how these short-term offerings could disrupt the existing pay-TV landscape, which relies heavily on ongoing monthly subscriptions. David Yohai, a lawyer for Warner Bros. Discovery, noted in the complaint that these passes enable consumers to access sought-after programming at a fraction of traditional costs.

In a response, Sling TV’s parent company, EchoStar, defended the new pricing model as a customer-oriented move that challenges outdated industry practices. They emphasized that the flexible pricing offers greater access for consumers without long-term commitments.

As the industry evolves, Warner Bros. Discovery fears that other distributors may also attempt to adopt similar short-term offerings, further jeopardizing their business model. They have expressed concerns that Sling TV’s actions could disrupt relationships with existing distribution partners.

The Sling TV short-term packages include a Day Pass for $4.99, a Weekend Pass for $9.99, and a Week Pass for $14.99, aimed at viewers who prefer temporary access to live sports and events.