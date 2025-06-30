Warner Bros. Relinquishes Akira Movie Rights After 20 Years

Los Angeles, CA — Warner Bros. has officially relinquished the movie rights to the iconic Japanese sci-fi story Akira after two decades of development struggles.

The rights returned to Kodansha, the manga publisher that first released Katsuhiro Otomo’s postapocalyptic cyberpunk narrative in 1982. Following this change, industry insiders indicate that producers and talent are eager to align themselves with the property, which is being prepared for pitches to various studios and streaming services.

Originally launched as a groundbreaking manga in the 1980s, Akira is best known for its influential 1988 anime adaptation, marking a pivotal moment in adult animation and introducing Japanese culture to a broader international audience. Warner Bros. originally acquired the rights in 2002, intending for filmmaker Stephen Norrington to direct the adaptation, with producer Jon Peters overseeing the project. However, it soon became one of the most infamous tales of development hell in Hollywood.

Over the years, various directors and writers attempted to bring Akira to life, including Gary Whitta and Jaume Collet-Serra. Despite significant financial investments—reportedly in the eight figures—no version ever made it to production. The project faced numerous challenges, including accusations of whitewashing and cultural misrepresentation, leading several iterations to fail.

In 2012, as discussions to rethink the project progressed, the film had a substantial budget of $90 million and featured potential leads, including Garrett Hedlund, Kirsten Stewart, and Ken Watanabe, yet still could not move forward. After multiple attempts, Taika Waititi joined the project to write and direct, though he ultimately did not recommit, leaving the film dormant once again.

Akira focuses on a teenage biker, Tetsuo, who gains dangerous telekinetic powers that threaten a dystopian Tokyo. His childhood friend, Kaneda, becomes the only hope to stop him.

The return of Akira’s rights adds to a growing list of high-profile properties that have become available this year, including Texas Chainsaw Massacre. As the search for a new home for Akira begins, it raises questions about the future of beloved adaptations in a constantly evolving entertainment landscape.