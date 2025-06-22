World
UN Warns of Danger After US Bombing of Iran’s Nuclear Sites
New York, NY – The UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the Security Council on Sunday, expressing grave concerns over the United States‘ recent bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites. Guterres described the action as a “perilous turn” in the ongoing conflict. He emphasized that the region cannot survive another “cycle of destruction.”
During the meeting, Guterres stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and called for a return to “serious, sustained negotiations.” He warned that continued military actions could have devastating consequences not just for the involved nations, but for global stability as well.
Security Council members listened intently as Guterres outlined the potential ramifications of escalating military conflict in the region. “It is crucial that we seek dialogue and diplomacy to resolve these tensions,” he said. “The humanitarian implications of further escalation could be catastrophic.”
The Security Council plans to continue its discussions regarding the situation in the coming weeks as the conflict develops. For now, Guterres’ remarks have sparked discussions on international approaches to managing the crisis.
