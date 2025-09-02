Warren Buffett Buys More Domino’s Pizza Amid Apple Sell-Off

OMAHA, Neb. — Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, continued its investment strategy by purchasing shares of Domino's Pizza during the second quarter of 2025. This marks the third consecutive quarter that Buffett’s company has invested in the pizza chain, which has seen a remarkable stock return of 4,270% since 2005.

Buffett has a long-standing reputation as one of the most successful investors in American history, with Berkshire Hathaway’s stock nearly doubling the S&P 500’s growth rate over the past 60 years. However, the company has been selling off its shares in Apple, cutting its position by 69% since the third quarter of 2023.

In June, Apple reported a 10% revenue increase, reaching $94 billion, driven by strong sales in the iPhone and services segments. However, analysts have raised concerns about several challenges the tech giant faces, including regulatory scrutiny and pricing pressures. Jefferies analysts suggest that ongoing legal issues could impact Apple’s profitability.

Meanwhile, Domino’s also announced solid results, with revenue climbing 4% to $1.1 billion amidst the opening of 178 new stores. Despite a drop in GAAP earnings due to investments, the company’s adjusted earnings rose significantly. Domino’s has been focusing on a new five-year strategy aimed at achieving 7% annual sales growth and 8% operating income growth, which they believe will help in expanding their market share.

CEO Russ Weiner highlighted the success of their “Hungry for More” strategy during the recent earnings call. He pointed out that products like Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza are among the company’s best sellers. Weiner also emphasized partnerships with delivery services like DoorDash and Uber to boost customer awareness.

As Berkshire Hathaway maintains a small position in Domino’s, accounting for less than 1% of its portfolio, analysts recommend prospective investors exercise caution when considering their purchase sizes. Both companies are expected to see steady earnings growth over the next few years, though valuations remain a concern.