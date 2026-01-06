Warriors acknowledge fading dynasty ahead of Christmas Day matchup

San Francisco, California — Ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivered a frank assessment of the team’s current status, calling them a ‘fading dynasty.’ His remarks underscore the challenges the Warriors face following their recent championship-winning seasons.

Draymond Green, a cornerstone of the Warriors’ success, agreed with Kerr’s evaluation. ‘When you get down to it, the reality is it’s true. Dynasties don’t last forever,’ Green said on Monday. ‘We’ve been at it for a while. So, when he says we’re a ‘fading dynasty,’ everyone knows that he’s being honest.’

The Warriors have struggled since their championship win in 2021-22, experiencing two second-round playoff exits and missing the playoffs entirely during the last three seasons. This year, they hold a record of 17-16, grappling with consistency.

Despite the team’s challenges, both Kerr and Green remain committed to extending their competitive window. ‘How long can we extend it? How much more can we do? That’s the mindset. That’s the mission,’ Green emphasized. The Warriors’ front office appears aligned with this goal, as Kerr noted the importance of understanding their current situation and taking pride in the process of rebuilding.

As the Warriors prepare for the Mavericks, they face injury concerns. Kerr provided updates on key players Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Green after a recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green, who rested during that game, is expected to play against the Jazz on Saturday, whereas Curry’s return remains uncertain due to an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, status updates about Jonathan Kuminga have raised eyebrows. After being ruled out due to lower back soreness, questions surround his future with the team as the trade deadline approaches. ‘I don’t know. I have no idea,’ Kerr said when asked about Kuminga’s injury concerns.

Looking at their upcoming opponent, the Utah Jazz, who currently hold a 12-21 record, the Warriors cannot underestimate them. Utah’s recent performances include significant wins against solid teams. However, both Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George are questionable for the game due to injuries.

As the Warriors navigate this challenging period, the focus remains on claiming victories while addressing their pressing roster questions.