Warriors Bid Farewell to Kevon Looney Amid Free Agency Changes

San Francisco, CA – On the first day of NBA Free Agency on June 30, 2025, the Golden State Warriors faced a surprising development as center Kevon Looney signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $16 million. The decision left many loyal Warriors fans heartbroken, as Looney had been a key figure in the team’s success over the past several seasons.

Looney’s departure marks a significant change for the Warriors, who now need to rethink their strategy in the upcoming season. With Looney’s exceptional rebounding and defensive skills, his absence will likely impact the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the court. Fans expressed their sadness and frustration on social media, emphasizing how vital Looney was to the team’s core.

In the flurry of signings, fans are also contemplating the future of Jonathan Kuminga, the team’s promising forward. Some believe that if the Warriors cannot retain Kuminga, they may need to explore trades to strengthen their roster. Reports suggest they might offer a package to other teams that could include protected first-round picks and younger players.

The Warriors are known for their depth and strategic plays, and with Looney leaving, fans are eager to see how the front office will respond. A few players remain notable on the free agency market, including Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon, both of whom could fit the Warriors’ system well.

The emotional toll of losing a beloved player like Looney has fueled discussions among fans, with many reminiscing about his pivotal moments in playoff games. Then there are those who are optimistic about new potential signings that could reshape the team.

In summary, as the dust settles from Day 1 of free agency, the Warriors are left to navigate a changing roster with strategic decisions ahead. Looney’s departure signifies a new phase in the team’s evolution, one that fans hope continues to build on the franchise’s successful history.