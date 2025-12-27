Warriors’ Curry Faces Tough Christmas Amid Team Struggles

San Francisco, CA – As the Golden State Warriors prepare for their Christmas Day game, all eyes are on star player Steph Curry, who is currently averaging 28.7 points per game. This is his best scoring average since the 2022-23 season. However, the team sits at a frustrating 15-15 record, hinting at struggles beyond Curry’s individual achievements.

Curry has faced challenges during his Christmas game appearances. In his 11 career games on this holiday, he has struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 24-for-75 overall. Last year, he did notably score 38 points in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, the standout performance in an otherwise difficult holiday run.

This Christmas, the Warriors are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks, which includes former teammate Klay Thompson. Despite the matchup’s appeal, it comes during a season when the Warriors are grappling with inconsistency and aging core players, painting a stark contrast to their past championship glory.

Draymond Green, Curry’s emotional leader, has been involved in controversies, including a heated exchange with Coach Steve Kerr. Ideally, the Warriors hoped players like Curry and Green, along with newcomers like Jimmy Butler and Al Horford, would push the team toward another title run. Yet injuries and performance issues have muddied those prospects.

Curry, aged 37, has missed nine games due to injury, showing that even he cannot carry the entire team each night. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler, at 36, has recently upped his offensive game but faces similar challenges with consistency in the regular season.

The Warriors have also struggled to develop younger players, forcing the veterans to handle most responsibilities. Promising young talents like Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga have not yet lived up to expectations, leading to frustrations within the roster.

The team’s financial constraints add another hurdle. With a salary cap that limits their moves, the Warriors will find it difficult to rework the roster significantly before the trade deadline. Owner Joe Lacob is known for his willingness to invest in team success, but even he faces challenges in improving the current roster.

As the Christmas game approaches, the Warriors find themselves in a critical phase of the season. With growing concerns over their playoff viability, many are questioning if this Christmas will mark the last time Curry and his teammates will celebrate the holiday in a context aligned with his individual excellence.

Curry’s mixed feelings about Christmas are echoed in his comments. Recognizing the occasion’s significance, he also acknowledges his struggles, stating, ‘I don’t have a favorite’ when asked about memorable moments on this day. Nevertheless, he maintains optimism about the team being marketable and competitive on one of the NBA’s largest stages.

This Christmas, as the Warriors vie for a win against a struggling Mavericks team, the outcome could be a defining moment in a season that started with championship aspirations. The stakes are high, as the Warriors hope to reclaim their form and prove they belong among the league’s elite once more.