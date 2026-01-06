Sports
Warriors Edge Hornets in Thrilling OT Showdown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Golden State Warriors secured a thrilling 132-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in front of a record crowd of 19,685 at the Spectrum Center.
Star player Stephen Curry shined during his homecoming, scoring 26 points in the match. Curry’s performance included four three-pointers, helping the Warriors lead 69-64 at halftime. Brandon Podziemski and Jimmy Butler supported him with 19 points each.
Despite Curry’s strong showing, Charlotte came back to take the lead through an impressive performance by LaMelo Ball, who scored 33 points and hit seven three-pointers. Rookie Brandon Miller added 20 points in his return after a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain.
The Warriors ignited a 10-0 run to start the third quarter, but the Hornets quickly countered with a 32-12 rally, turning the momentum in their favor. However, two critical three-pointers from Podziemski in the fourth quarter swung the advantage back to Golden State.
With just one minute left on the clock, an essential tip-in by Butler off a missed shot from Curry secured the Warriors an insurmountable lead. Butler sealed the deal with two free throws with 17 seconds remaining.
Golden State’s long-range shooting was a key factor, as they successfully converted 24 of 49 attempts from beyond the arc. The Hornets did outscore the Warriors in the paint, 56-32, but it was not enough to clinch the win.
The victory marks the Warriors’ fifth win in their last six games. They look to keep the momentum going as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
