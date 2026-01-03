Warriors Edge Hornets in Thrilling Homecoming Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Golden State Warriors narrowly defeated the Charlotte Hornets 132-125 on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 19,685 at the Spectrum Center. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points in his annual homecoming game.

Brandon Podziemski and Jimmy Butler each contributed 19 points for Golden State, helping them secure their fifth win in six games. The Warriors had an impressive performance from beyond the three-point line, making 24 shots out of 49 attempts.

The Hornets were led by LaMelo Ball, who scored 33 points, while Michael Porter Jr. added 27 points, hitting an impressive 7 of 10 from the three-point range. Rookie Nolan Traore returned to the lineup, finishing with 20 points after missing a game due to a sprained ankle.

Charlotte was missing key starters due to injuries and struggled early in the game. The Warriors held a 69-64 lead at halftime, aided by Curry’s 15 points and four three-pointers in the first half. However, the Hornets surged in the third quarter with a 32-12 run, taking the lead as Ball hit three consecutive three-pointers.

The Warriors responded in the fourth quarter, regaining momentum with Podziemski hitting two three-pointers. A tip-in by Trayce Jackson-Davis with one minute left gave Golden State a crucial six-point lead. Jimmy Butler sealed the victory with two free throws in the final moments of the game.

Despite struggling from the perimeter, the Hornets dominated in the paint, outscoring the Warriors 56-32. Up next, the Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, while the Hornets will visit the Milwaukee Bucks.