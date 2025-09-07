Sports
Warriors Edge Rockets in Thrilling Seven-Game Playoff Battle
San Francisco, California – The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets clashed in a thrilling first-round playoff series in 2025, showcasing intense competition and physical play. The series concluded with the Warriors overcoming the Rockets in a dramatic seven games, advancing to the next round.
Both teams displayed fierce rivalry, with notable performances from stars like Draymond Green of the Warriors and Dillon Brooks of the Rockets. Despite losing, Rockets’ star Alperen Sengun expressed frustration over the defeat. In contrast, his teammate Amen Thompson offered praise for Green’s defensive skills during an interview on a podcast.
Thompson acknowledged Green’s notable IQ on the defensive end. “I feel like what makes the best defenders good is their IQ. I’ll give Draymond some credit,” he said. He recognized Green’s ability to anticipate plays, despite not being the most athletic player on the court.
The Warriors’ Green has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the NBA, having won Defensive Player of the Year and earned multiple All-Defensive Team selections. “I feel like a lot of the best defenders can play offense on defense,” Thompson added.
Amen Thompson, at only 22, is on a similar path. He made the All-Defensive First Team in his sophomore year and faced off against legendary scorer Steph Curry during his first playoff series. Reflecting on the assignment, he stated, “Yeah. Everybody. To me, I’m supposed to be able to keep up with [Curry], I’m supposed to be able to make his life horrible.”
Thompson admitted it is challenging to defend elite players like Curry due to their ability to hit tough shots. However, he maintained a positive mindset, recognizing the skills required to compete at this level.
The Warriors’ success continues to shine light on their veteran leader, Draymond Green, who aims for another title and seeks to improve further in the upcoming season. Green is also preparing for a unique challenge in China, where he plans to participate in a 100-point one-on-one street basketball battle.
This past playoff series further cements the ongoing rivalry between the Warriors and Rockets, showcasing both teams’ talents and their commitment to winning.
