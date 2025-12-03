Warriors Explore Trade Options as Current Roster Struggles

San Francisco, CA — The Golden State Warriors are considering various trade options as they struggle in the early part of the season, holding an 11-10 record. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. faces pressure to make roster changes to bolster the team’s chances of success this year.

One of the name at the center of trade discussions is Jonathan Kuminga. However, due to contract restrictions, he cannot be traded until January. This has opened discussions around potential deals that the Warriors could pursue to improve their lineup immediately.

Among the trades proposed, one involves sending Buddy Hield and a top-five protected first-round draft pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Saddiq Bey and Yves Missi. The Pelicans are struggling this season and lack a first-round pick for 2026. Adding Bey, a versatile 3-and-D forward, could strengthen the Warriors’ lineup significantly.

Another potential trade sees the Warriors targeting Keon Ellis and Dario Saric from the Sacramento Kings. Ellis, known for his defensive skills and three-point shooting, could add depth to their backcourt. While the Kings may be reluctant to trade Ellis without Kuminga included, the Warriors are maximizing their transition options.

The Utah Jazz might also be a team to consider as the Warriors look for deals. The Warriors could acquire Georges Niang, who can contribute as a stretch-four player, in exchange for Hield and a future second-round pick. This would create additional flexibility under the salary cap.

As discussions unfold, the Warriors might also target players like Jaden Ivey from the Detroit Pistons and Ayo Dosunmo from the Chicago Bulls. Both players could help fill gaps in the Warriors’ lineup, especially since the Pistons have excelled this season and may be open to trading Ivey to solidify their squad.

On the other hand, the Clippers may become a suitable trade partner for Ivica Zubac, a highly regarded center who could address the Warriors’ rebounding issues. This potential deal would be contingent on the Clippers’ willingness to entertain a rebuild.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Warriors are in a critical phase of evaluating their roster and determining the best path forward to compete. The return of Jonathan Kuminga and how well he integrates will likely play a pivotal role in any upcoming decisions.