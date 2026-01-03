Warriors Explore Trades for Kuminga as Deadline Approaches

San Francisco, California — The Golden State Warriors are reportedly open to trading forward Jonathan Kuminga ahead of the February 5 trade deadline. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are one of several teams interested in acquiring the 23-year-old talent.

The Mavericks previously approached the Warriors about a potential deal that would send Anthony Davis to Golden State in exchange for a package that included Kuminga. However, sources say the Warriors are unwilling to part with key players like Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, which could complicate this deal.

As Kuminga becomes trade-eligible on January 15, the Warriors are weighing their options. The team is focusing on upgrading its wing position, but the scarcity of available talent could prompt them to seek a center instead. One potential target is Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards, who boasts impressive career shooting and rebounding statistics.

Amick indicated that Sacramento Kings also maintain interest in Kuminga, a pursuit that began when he was a restricted free agent over the summer. However, details on what the Kings could offer in return remain unclear. Amick noted that the Kings’ stance on Malik Monk, previously a candidate for trade discussions, has changed.

Despite Kuminga being a healthy scratch in recent games and having struggled to find consistent playing time since returning from injury, he has shown signs of potential. Averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 18 games this season, the young forward’s production might appeal to teams looking to bolster their rosters.

Kendrick Perkins, an NBA analyst, expressed that Kuminga’s size and athleticism could be essential for the Warriors to compete against strong teams. The forward’s role with the team remains uncertain, especially with head coach Steve Kerr balancing current roster needs.

As trade possibilities loom, the Warriors face a pivotal moment with Kuminga. A strong performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday could alter perceptions of the young forward even as broader trade discussions continue.