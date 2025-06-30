Warriors Extend Qualifying Offers to Kuminga and Armstrong Ahead of Free Agency

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday they have extended qualifying offers to forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Taran Armstrong, making both players restricted free agents ahead of the start of NBA free agency.

This decision comes as teams around the league prepare for the upcoming free agency period, which begins in less than 24 hours. The Warriors’ move to retain Kuminga and Armstrong demonstrates their intent to keep young talent on their roster.

Kuminga, 22, has had an inconsistent career thus far but is seen as a player with great potential. During the 2024-25 season, he played in 47 games and posted averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in about 24 minutes per game. Originally the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has accumulated average career stats of 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over his four seasons with the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr has praised Kuminga’s abilities and has expressed hopes of his development into a key player for the team. The Warriors also exercised their team options on fellow players, center Post and forward Santos, over the weekend. Post, 25, averaged 8.1 points and shot 40.8% from three-point range last season, while 23-year-old Santos contributed with 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 56 games.

The Warriors also extended qualifying offers to Taran Armstrong, a two-way guard. Armstrong has yet to make his NBA debut but impressed in Australia’s National Basketball League, averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his last two seasons.

The focus remains on Kuminga, whose future with the team is uncertain. Speculation suggests he could either return to Golden State or be involved in a sign-and-trade deal if a more suitable move for the Warriors materializes.