Warriors Eye Brogdon as Contract Negotiations Stall

San Francisco, CA — The Golden State Warriors are aiming to strengthen their roster after a challenging 2024-25 season. The team finished seventh in the Western Conference, ultimately being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals.

A major focus for the Warriors this offseason has been on potential trades as they try to bounce back. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the team remains interested in acquiring guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon, the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2016-17, most recently played for the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 24 games.

“Golden State looked at Brogdon on the trade market last season, which shows he has been on their radar for a while,” Fischer said. The Warriors previously considered him when exploring deals involving De'Anthony Melton before acquiring Dennis Schröder.

In addition to their pursuit of Brogdon, the Warriors are navigating complications with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. According to a rival general manager, the Warriors’ majority owner, Joe Lacob, has developed a strong affinity for Kuminga, which may have hindered the team’s ability to finalize trades and negotiations.

<p“They had ample chances to trade Kuminga over the last few years, but Lacob wouldn’t allow it,” the general manager noted. Opposing teams like the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have explored sign-and-trade options, but the Warriors find their offers underwhelming.

Head coach Steve Kerr, entering his twelfth season with the team, emphasized his key partnership with superstar Steph Curry as vital to his longevity. “If I didn’t have Steph, I would have been like every other NBA coach and lasted a few years,” Kerr said, acknowledging Curry’s pivotal role in the organization’s success.

As the offseason unfolds, the Warriors hope to enhance their roster, setting their sights on addressing their center needs while preparing for the upcoming season.