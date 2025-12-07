Sports
Warriors Face Cavaliers Without Key Stars, Young Players Challenged
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Golden State Warriors head into a challenging matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers missing several key players, including stars Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Coach Steve Kerr emphasizes the need for improvement from younger players Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski amid this struggle.
In a press conference before Saturday’s game, Kerr outlined the areas of focus he believes Kuminga must address. ‘It’s always run the floor, take care of the ball — the turnovers have been an issue lately,’ Kerr told reporters. He urged Kuminga to embrace a more aggressive approach and become the first player down the court.
Kuminga, who had a strong start to the season, has struggled since returning from a seven-game absence due to bilateral knee tendinitis. With Curry sidelined due to a quad contusion, Kuminga’s performance is critical against a talented Cavaliers team.
Podziemski finds himself in a larger role but has also faced challenges, committing turnovers and finding it difficult to contribute effectively. ‘He’s got to get off the ball early,’ Kerr said, urging Podziemski to focus on team play rather than individual efforts.
In their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Podziemski logged 20 minutes with six points, struggling offensively. Kerr noted Pat Spencer has stepped up with significant contributions, which has led to increased minutes for him over Podziemski.
Despite the team’s struggles, Kerr highlighted a need for resilience from his young players, stating, ‘They must return to their best selves to navigate this situation.’ The Warriors, currently with an 11-12 record, are navigating through both injuries and performance issues, aiming to find a winning formula without their veteran stars.
As the Warriors approach their upcoming rivalry game against the Cavaliers, everyone will be watching how Kuminga and Podziemski rise to the occasion under pressure. The team’s future may depend not only on their performance but also on how quickly they adapt to the circumstances surrounding them.
